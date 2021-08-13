KDE Sees More Improvements To Plasma, Konsole, Breeze This Week

KDE developers had another busy summertime week with a variety of UI improvements and other polishing to this open-source desktop environment.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development recap that details all of the exciting changes to happen over the trailing week. This week's fun included:
- KDE Plasma's network applet now allows additional authentication settings/protocols/requirements to be shown for OpenVPN connections.
- Konsole will no longer sometimes flash when its last tab/session is closed using the keyboard shortcut. It's also now faster closing a Konsole tab when something is written on the prompt.
- Plasma's panel edit mode now allows for moving/configuring/removing applets from a touchscreen.
- With KDE Plasma on Wayland when entering the tablet mode with a convertible laptop the system tray icons will now automatically scale larger to make them easier to tap.
- Improvements to the Breeze theme.
Plus a lot more as outlined over on Nate's blog.
