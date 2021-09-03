KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Is "Finally Reaching Stability" Following Many Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 4 September 2021 at 05:27 AM EDT. 16 Comments
KDE developers have kicked off September by landing many fixes for their desktop stack, including around their Plasma Wayland session.

KDE developer Nate Graham continues to publish his weekly development summaries outlining the work on the project. This week he had good things to say about the state now of KDE on Wayland. Nate wrote, "gazillions of bugfixes...Including many for the Plasma Wayland session! It’s finally reaching stability. I’m using it myself as a daily driver now. At this point my biggest annoyances are all with 3rd-party apps, not any KDE software. I know it’s taken a while, but I think we’re very nearly there!"

Among the KDE changes to land this past week included:

- The Plasma Wayland session now allows configuring the broadcast RGB settings for the Intel driver.

- A variety of Dolphin file manager fixes, including crash fixes.

- Support for drag and drop between native Wayland and XWayland applications under the Plasma 5.23 Wayland session.

- Support in the Plasma Wayland session for changing the screen resolution when running in a virtual machine.

- The Plasma Wayland session also now supports remembering virtual desktops on a per-activity basis.

- Plasma 5.23 will now correctly identify the sending app for notifications from Flatpak applications.

- Support for displaying more AMD GPU sensor data.

- Fixes for multiple NVIDIA GPU issues with the Plasma Wayland session.

- A wide variety of other fixes and improvements.

More details on these changes via Nate's blog.
