KDE On Wayland Finally Supports Middle-Click Paste With Plasma 5.20
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 6 June 2020 at 07:03 AM EDT. 10 Comments
KDE --
It's another busy week in the KDE land from their Wayland session finally supporting middle-click paste to Konsole now able to display image thumbnail previews when hovering over filenames with this KDE terminal emulator.

Some of the KDE accomplishments for this past week, as outlined by KDE developer Nate Graham, include:

- KDE's Konsole terminal emulator can now show thumbnail previews for image files when you hover your cursor over filenames, such as in the output of ls and other commands.

- Middle-click paste now works on Wayland with the KDE Plasma 5.20 series.

- Smoother screen brightness changes coming with Plasma 5.20 too.

- Touchpad cursor speed settings now allow more granular controls.

- Okular's annotations toolbar has been completely reworked along with overhauling its main window area and other improvements to this document viewer.

More details on these KDE development highlights via Nate Graham's blog.
