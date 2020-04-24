KDE Saw More Wayland Improvements This Week, Other Enhancements
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 25 April 2020 at 07:02 AM EDT. 11 Comments
In addition to this week seeing the slew of KDE Apps updates, developers working on the applications, Plasma, and other areas of the KDE ecosystem have remained as busy as ever during the COVID-19 crisis for continuing to improve this open-source desktop.

Some of the highlights for the KDE week besides shipping the 20.04 Apps include:

- KDE System Settings' KWin rules page was rewritten and now has a better UI.

- Taking screenshots on HiDPI setups under Wayland now have the correct resolution.

- The on-screen display when hot-plugging an external monitor is now properly centered on Wayland.

- Plasma Browser Integration now supports the Brave browser.

- KRunner can covert to/from Imperial Gallons and US Pints.

- Several memory leaks have been fixed with Gwenview.

- Elisa is more responsive now across window sizes / form factors.

- Various other UI improvements.

More details via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham with his weekly development summaries.
