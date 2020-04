KDE Saw More Wayland Improvements This Week, Other Enhancements

In addition to this week seeing the slew of KDE Apps updates , developers working on the applications, Plasma, and other areas of the KDE ecosystem have remained as busy as ever during the COVID-19 crisis for continuing to improve this open-source desktop.Some of the highlights for the KDE week besides shipping the 20.04 Apps include:- KDE System Settings' KWin rules page was rewritten and now has a better UI.- Taking screenshots on HiDPI setups under Wayland now have the correct resolution.- The on-screen display when hot-plugging an external monitor is now properly centered on Wayland.- Plasma Browser Integration now supports the Brave browser.- KRunner can covert to/from Imperial Gallons and US Pints.- Several memory leaks have been fixed with Gwenview.- Elisa is more responsive now across window sizes / form factors.- Various other UI improvements.More details via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham with his weekly development summaries.