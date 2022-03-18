KDE Improves Breeze-GTK App Experience, Discover Warns Users Of Proprietary Software
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 19 March 2022 at 05:20 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Even amid the ongoing war, KDE developers remain quite productive and continuing to push ahead for furthering this open-source desktop environment.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary to highlight the progress made the past week within the KDE camp. Some of the KDE successes for this past week include:

- As part of the 15 minute bug initiative, when leaving do Not Disturb mode on the desktop you will no longer get flooded with all the desktop notifications on the screen that were missed while in the do not disturb mode.

- GTK applications using the Breeze-GTK theme should fully match the appearance of KDE applications.

- The Plasma Wayland session's touchpad gestures now let you reverse the direction of your fingers as a means of cancelling an in-progress gesture.

- KDE Discover now warns users over the risks of installing proprietary software.

- KRunner has its own configuration window.

- Various menu and titlebar fixes.

- Many other fixes and improvements.

More details on this week's KDE successes via Nate's blog.


The KDE Plasma desktop on the Steam Deck continues running quite well.

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

