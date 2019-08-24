KDE Ending Out August With Various Fixes & Other Enhancements

As the end of the summer nears and KDE's Akademy conference approaches, development is busy as ever on this open-source desktop environment.
Some of the KDE development highlights for the past week include:
- The Kate text editor's search-and-replace regular expression matching now has an integrated regex builder/helper.
- Fixes around KDE System Settings' management of GTK configuration files that should address bad font rendering and other problems.
- Spectacle's rectangular region mode now works properly on Wayland multi-screen setups.
- Various crash fixes to different applications.
- A UI overhaul to the KDE Information Center's Energy page.
More details on this week's KDE activities via this blog post by developer Nate Graham.
Coming up from 7 to 13 September in Milan, Italy meanwhile is the annual Akademy KDE developer conference.
Add A Comment