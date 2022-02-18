KDE Developers Had A Very Busy Valentine's Week With Many Plasma Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 19 February 2022 at 05:26 AM EST. 5 Comments
KDE developers had a very busy Valentine's week with working on more fixes for the recently released Plasma 5.24 as well as making early progress on Plasma 5.25 and improving KDE apps and other areas of their open-source desktop environment.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual Saturday summary of the promising KDE changes this week. Some of the highlights for Valentine's week include:

- As part of the 15-minute bugs project. KDE has restored support for launching applications from the App Launcher's "History" and "Frequently Used" pages.

- Another 15-minute bug fix is the KDE Plasma Wayland session will no longer have a semi-transparent, non-interactive ghost version of a window when moving a window to another virtual desktop.

- The Kate text editor now has an interactive, path-based navigation bar.

- Plasma 5.25 will allow optionally configuring color schemes to apply an accent color to window titlebars or the entire header area.

- System Settings will no longer crash when pressing the Esc key within the Display Configuration area.

- Plasma Wayland's KWin compositor will no longer crash when dragging something from XWayland-based Firefox to the desktop.

- Tapping an input field with a stylus under Plasma Wayland will now behave as expected.

- The Task Manager on Plasma Wayland will now work correctly for certain systems such as on Gentoo.

- When a native Wayland application's window is maximized under the Plasma Wayland session, the titlebar's maximize/restore button now visually shows the correct state.

- Plasma 5.24.1 will allow setting a maximum charge level for supported laptop batteries.

- Plasma will no longer crash when copying certain text to the clipboard.

- Installing OBS Studio for Spectacle's "Install A Screen Recorder" now works correctly.

- Improved notification UI for completion of Ark compression jobs.

- UI improvements to the audio volume indicators, System Settings' Firewall page, and other user-interface refinements.

More details from this busy week over on Nate's blog.
