KDE Developer On Martin Flöser's Departure: VDG Does Not Exist

KDE developer Alessandro Longo has penned a response about the KDE "Visual Design Group" with Martin Flöser announcing earlier today he is stepping away as KWin maintainer in part due to his frustrations with the VDG.
Alessandro's brief summary of his thoughts come down to, "VDG is not a single entity with “official” decisions or something different from what KDE is: everyone is responsible for his/her actions and words. Recent Martin Flöser criticism about small changes with less global vision is true."
Alex was quick to comment that the V/Visual Design Group has no formal membership and no official structure. But he does acknowledge there is areas for improvement, particularly around VDG members commenting on areas where they are not domain experts, the reverting of changes, small changes against a greater picture, fragmented discussions, and better communication/traceability of decisions.
Those wanting to see read this developer's thoughts can stop by his blog.
For those interested in additional perspectives, via Martin's resignation letter of KWin maintainership in the plasma-devel thread are other comments for and against what was brought up by Martin as his reasons for losing motivation in maintaining the window manager / compositor. From the user perspective, is the usual wide-ranging views from end-users as well as some developers in this forum thread.
