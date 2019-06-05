KDE Has Made Much Progress On Usability/Productivity, But They're Still Aiming For More
Excellent KDE blogger Nate Graham has blogged about the work done over the past roughly two years be he and others on improving the usability and productivity of this Linux desktop. Long story short, a lot of progress has been made by the KDE development community but more work remains.

Among the achievements he cited were better handling/configuring for libinput on X11/Wayland, a new notification system, UI improvements, performance improvements around Baloo, showing file creation dates on supported file-systems, better lock/log-in screens, and much more.

Among the work still being pursued are around KIO mounting, touchpad scrolling improvements across KDE apps, Samba sharing improvements, and other areas for enhancements.

More details on the current/future state of KDE usability/productivity can be found via Nate's blog post.
