KDE's Development Focus Ahead Of The Holidays Has Been About Better Usability
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 12 December 2020 at 06:03 AM EST. 4 Comments
KDE --
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary highlighting the desktop project's changes for the week. WebRTC support with the screencast code in Plasma now works on Wayland, but the Plasma Wayland changes are lighter than we've seen in recent weeks. Instead the emphasis this week seems to have been on enhancing KDE's usability.

Among the changes that landed over the course of this past week include:

- Support for meetings/screencasts using WebRTC will now work in the KDE Plasma Wayland session with Plasma 5.20.5. The issue stems from needing to support the BGRx format for backwards compatibility with WebRTC within the screencast code.

- The Elisa music player finally gained the ability to "repeat current track".

- Elisa also no longer spikes Plasma's CPU usage while playing music.

- Elisa's configuration UI has been overhauled.

- New default shortcuts for moving the active window to another virtual kedesktop (Meta + Ctrl + Shift + Arrow Keys) or to another screen (Meta + Shift + Arrow Keys).

- With Plasma 5.21, after manually mounting a removable disk the first time it will be automatically auto-mounted all subsequent times the removable disk is attached.

- Various other fixes and enhancements, mostly around usability.

More details on these weekly changes for KDE via Nate's blog.
4 Comments
Related News
KDE Plasma's KWin Working On Per-Screen Refresh Rates, Compositing From Multiple Threads
Scheiße! KDE Plasma 5.21 To Add Palette For Easier Input Of Accented Characters
KDE Closing Out November With More Plasma Wayland Fixes
KDE Has Another Week Worth Of Wayland Fixes
KDE Plasma Mobile On Track To End 2020 With Quite A Polished Linux Mobile Experience
KDE Sees A Number Of Fixes To Dolphin, Plasma On Wayland
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
CentOS 8 Ending Next Year To Focus Shift On CentOS Stream
Cyberpunk 2077 Can Run On Linux With Steam Play's Proton 5.13-4
ZaReason Linux PC Vendor Closes After More Than A Decade Of Selling Linux Hardware
AMD Is Making Progress On Open-Source Firmware - Initially With OpenBMC
The AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Continue To Impress On Linux
The 10 Most Interesting Features Of Linux 5.10
System76 Bringing Out "Pangolin" As An AMD Renoir Linux Laptop
SiFive's RISC-V HiFive Unmatched Upgraded To Ship With 16GB Of RAM