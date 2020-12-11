KDE's Development Focus Ahead Of The Holidays Has Been About Better Usability

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary highlighting the desktop project's changes for the week. WebRTC support with the screencast code in Plasma now works on Wayland, but the Plasma Wayland changes are lighter than we've seen in recent weeks. Instead the emphasis this week seems to have been on enhancing KDE's usability.
Among the changes that landed over the course of this past week include:
- Support for meetings/screencasts using WebRTC will now work in the KDE Plasma Wayland session with Plasma 5.20.5. The issue stems from needing to support the BGRx format for backwards compatibility with WebRTC within the screencast code.
- The Elisa music player finally gained the ability to "repeat current track".
- Elisa also no longer spikes Plasma's CPU usage while playing music.
- Elisa's configuration UI has been overhauled.
- New default shortcuts for moving the active window to another virtual kedesktop (Meta + Ctrl + Shift + Arrow Keys) or to another screen (Meta + Shift + Arrow Keys).
- With Plasma 5.21, after manually mounting a removable disk the first time it will be automatically auto-mounted all subsequent times the removable disk is attached.
- Various other fixes and enhancements, mostly around usability.
More details on these weekly changes for KDE via Nate's blog.
4 Comments