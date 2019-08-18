KDE Usability & Productivity Initiative Coming To An End

The KDE Usability and Productivity Initiative to solve various problems in the KDE software stack to make it easier to use to more individuals and to do so more efficient will be coming to an end. But other KDE goals are being envisioned and the usability and productivity elements will continue to be worked on outside of this initiative.
KDE developer Nate Graham who has been writing the weekly blog posts summarizing the KDE improvements on a weekly basis noted that this formal KDE initiative/goal is coming to an end. At next month's KDE Akademy conference they'll be working on new goals/visions for the project though Nate does continue to providing weekly summaries of the KDE highlights.
Some of the improvements to KDE this week include the ability to automatically enter the do-not-disturb mode when your system is in screen mirroring mode (most commonly used during presentations), various theme improvements, the ability to set a maximum volume lower than 100%, and various Konsole fixes.
More details on this week's changes in the KDE space via Nate's blog.
