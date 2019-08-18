KDE Usability & Productivity Initiative Coming To An End
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 18 August 2019 at 07:06 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
The KDE Usability and Productivity Initiative to solve various problems in the KDE software stack to make it easier to use to more individuals and to do so more efficient will be coming to an end. But other KDE goals are being envisioned and the usability and productivity elements will continue to be worked on outside of this initiative.

KDE developer Nate Graham who has been writing the weekly blog posts summarizing the KDE improvements on a weekly basis noted that this formal KDE initiative/goal is coming to an end. At next month's KDE Akademy conference they'll be working on new goals/visions for the project though Nate does continue to providing weekly summaries of the KDE highlights.

Some of the improvements to KDE this week include the ability to automatically enter the do-not-disturb mode when your system is in screen mirroring mode (most commonly used during presentations), various theme improvements, the ability to set a maximum volume lower than 100%, and various Konsole fixes.

More details on this week's changes in the KDE space via Nate's blog.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Applications 19.08 Released With Dolphin Improvements, Better Konsole Tiling
KDE Frameworks 5.61 Fixes The Directory/Desktop File Security Vulnerability
KDE Picks Up Much Better GTK3 App Integration, Better Wayland Performance
KDevelop 5.4 Released With Meson Support, Scratchpad Plug-In
KDE System Settings Now Shows Basic Hardware/Software Details, Wayland Improvements
Latte Dock 0.9 Brings Better Settings, Layout Enhancements
Popular News This Week
Building The Default x86_64 Linux Kernel In Just 16 Seconds
Intel's Linux Graphics Driver Developers Discover 3~20% Boost For Current-Gen Hardware
AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Playing Nicely With Latest Linux Distros Following BIOS Updates
Xfce 4.14 Desktop Officially Released
Fedora Developers Discuss Ways To Improve Linux Interactivity In Low-Memory Situations
AMD Sends Out Initial Linux Driver Support For "Renoir" APUs