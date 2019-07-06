KDE: Konsole Improves Its Tiled Split Mode, Global Shortcuts Can Turn Off Screens
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 7 July 2019 at 06:57 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
It wasn't a particularly busy week in the KDE development space due to being in the middle of summer and also the US Independence Day landing at the end of the week. But there still were some achievements made in KDE development over the past week.

KDE developer Nate Graham published his usual weekly summary this morning of the KDE development happenings and it's one of the shortest we've seen in many months. Accomplishments this week though include the ability to assign a global keyboard shortcut to turn off the screen/display, Konsole's tiled split code can now re-arrange views via drag-and-drop, the energy saving settings now allow for hibernation after a defined period of time, and various other small improvements.

More details on this light work week at Nate's blog.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KaOS 2019.07 Released For Delivering The Latest KDE Desktop Linux Experience
KDE Ends Out June With More Bug Fixes & UI Refinements
KDE's Night Color Feature Being Ported From Wayland To X11
KDE's Konsole Seeing Improvements For Wayland
KDE Frameworks 5.60 Bringing More Baloo Optimizations
KDE Plasma 5.16 Released With A Lot Of Polishing, File Manager Improvements
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Expecting X.Org To "Go Into Hard Maintenance Mode Fairly Quickly"
The Linux Kernel Getting Fixed Up For Booting On Some Intel Systems - No "8254"
Valve Has Been Developing A New Mesa Vulkan Shader Compiler For Radeon
A Look At What's On The Table For Linux 5.3 Features
Ubuntu 19.10 Indeed Working On "Experimental ZFS Option" In Ubiquity Installer
AMD Radeon Pro WX 3200 Announced As A Small Form Factor $199 USD Workstation Card