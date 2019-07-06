KDE: Konsole Improves Its Tiled Split Mode, Global Shortcuts Can Turn Off Screens

It wasn't a particularly busy week in the KDE development space due to being in the middle of summer and also the US Independence Day landing at the end of the week. But there still were some achievements made in KDE development over the past week.
KDE developer Nate Graham published his usual weekly summary this morning of the KDE development happenings and it's one of the shortest we've seen in many months. Accomplishments this week though include the ability to assign a global keyboard shortcut to turn off the screen/display, Konsole's tiled split code can now re-arrange views via drag-and-drop, the energy saving settings now allow for hibernation after a defined period of time, and various other small improvements.
More details on this light work week at Nate's blog.
