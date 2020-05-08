KDE KWin Finally Sees An Important Fix For Addressing Visual Glitches
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 9 May 2020 at 06:28 AM EDT. 4 Comments
It's been another busy week for KDE developers even with everything happening globally around the coronavirus there are a lot of open-source desktop innovations continuing.

KDE developer Nate Graham put out his weekly summary of the prominent feature and fixing work accomplished by the global KDE team. The most interesting bits for this week include:

- Fixing a three year old bug report, subsurfaces are now clipped with KWin by generating window quads for the subsurfaces. This fixes various graphical glitches seen with KWin. This change will be found in KDE Plasma 5.19.

- Elisa and other KDE applications can now support Audible audio books with KDE Frameworks 5.71.

- Dolphin has been seeing a lot of work recently... This KDE file manager can now compute and display on-disk folder dizes in the Details view.

- Much faster resolving of DNS hostnames for Samba servers.

- Baloo no longer triggers a brief I/O spike when renaming files.

More details on all of the changes this week over on Nate's blog.
