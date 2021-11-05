KDE Continues Improving Its Scanner Application, Fixing Plasma Wayland Bugs
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 6 November 2021 at 05:37 AM EDT. 3 Comments
KDE developers began November working on yet more Plasma Wayland session fixes and other enhancements to their open-source desktop environment.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly summary highlighting the diverse range of work going on weekly by developers involved with this massive free software desktop effort. For the first week of November some of the KDE work included:

- There are continued improvements to the Plasma Wayland session including around hovering over the digital clock applet will no longer hang Plasma, the show/hide animation for an auto-hiding panel now works as intended, and pasting aribtrary clipboard contents into a file now works.

- The Plasma Network applet now allows connecting to OpenVPN servers using a passphrase-secured .p12 certificate.

- KDE's Skanlite scanner application now features a batch mode option for scanners with an automatic document feeder.

- Meanwhile on the infrastructure side, bugs.kde.org has been seeing a new KDE bug reporting page and other UI improvements.

- Various other fixes and refinements.

More details on these KDE activities via Nate's blog.
