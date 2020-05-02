KDE Starts May With Dolphin Improvements, Various Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 2 May 2020 at 09:42 AM EDT. 8 Comments
KDE developers remain as busy as ever during the global lockdown around the coronavirus.

KDE developer Nate Graham has published his usual weekly summary highlighting all of the development happenings for this open-source desktop environment. Some of the activity for ending out April and starting May on the KDE front includes:

- The Dolphin file manager by default now remembers the last open tabs, location, and settings like split-views when closing and reopening it.

- Rewritten System Settings Global Shortcuts area.

- Fixed scrolling for some mouse wheels.

- GTK-based Flatpak apps can now display folder chooser dialogs.

- Low-battery notifications are now marked as critical to ensure notice before battery is critically low for showing within full-screen apps.

- Various other fixes.

More details on these KDE happenings via Nate's blog.
