KDE Dolphin Restoring Support For Seeing Samba Shares From Windows
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 1 March 2020 at 10:27 AM EST. Add A Comment
KDE developers wrapped up February 2020 with many fixes and improvements throughout their desktop landscape.

Some of the KDE work over the past week includes:

- The Dolphin file manager now supports the WS-DISCOVERY protocol to restore support for making Samba shares from Windows visible. This fixes a two year old bug regarding the functionality.

- Alt + number keys can be used for jumping between the first nine tabs of Konsole terminal tabs.

- KDE screen rotation is now working on Wayland.

- A crash fix for when logging in on Wayland.

- The KDE System Settings page for display settings now shows the aspect ratio for each resolution.

- Various other fixes and improvements.

More details on the KDE changes this week via developer Nate Graham's blog.
