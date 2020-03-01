KDE Dolphin Restoring Support For Seeing Samba Shares From Windows

KDE developers wrapped up February 2020 with many fixes and improvements throughout their desktop landscape.
Some of the KDE work over the past week includes:
- The Dolphin file manager now supports the WS-DISCOVERY protocol to restore support for making Samba shares from Windows visible. This fixes a two year old bug regarding the functionality.
- Alt + number keys can be used for jumping between the first nine tabs of Konsole terminal tabs.
- KDE screen rotation is now working on Wayland.
- A crash fix for when logging in on Wayland.
- The KDE System Settings page for display settings now shows the aspect ratio for each resolution.
- Various other fixes and improvements.
More details on the KDE changes this week via developer Nate Graham's blog.
