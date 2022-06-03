KDE Fixes Many Plasma 5.25 Bugs This Week But Still Needs More Developer Help

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly report on all of the KDE development activities. In particular, for starting June the KDE developers have been very busy fixing bugs for Plasma 5.25 that is due to be released mid-June. While Plasma 5.25 is getting into good shape, they still could use more help from experienced developers in fixing more bugs.
Some of the fixes and other changes to happen in the KDE space this week include:
- Support for removing individual items from the "Recent Files" and "Recent Locations" lists within the Dolphin file manager.
- Easier support for previewing desktop wallpapers come Plasma 5.26.
- KDE's file open/save dialogs now allows for sorting hidden files last.
- Sorting by access time within the Dolphin file manager now works properly.
- Konsole is more reliable in parsing URLs that include port numbers or IPv6 addresses.
- Third-party cursor themes have restored support to be applied and deleted.
- KWin's lowest-latency setting now actually works. It turns out the lowest latency mode within KWin doesn't work properly for the latency policy as there were typos in the code - within the code being called "LatencyExteremelyLow".
- Fixing previews for various types of RAW image files.
- A significant memory leak within the Plasma Wayland session has been fixed.
More details on this week's KDE changes via Nate's blog.
