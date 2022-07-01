KDE Kicks Off July With UI Polishing, Bug Fixing

The summer months aren't slowing down KDE developers as it's been another busy week of bug fixes and feature work for KDE developers to kick off July.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly recap of KDE changes to land for the past week. Some of the KDE news for this week includes:
- UI improvements to Spectacle for displaying shortcuts in menus and more.
- Various user-interface improvements to other KDE applications and components.
- More KDE crash fixes, including a crash issue when using a laptop with connected external HDMI display.
- Plasma Wayland fixes like no longer crashing System Settings sometimes when changing to a not officially supported resolution. There's also restoring of support for activating windows using a touchscreen in Overview / Present Windows / Desktop Grid.
- The ability to open more than one instance of kcmshell.
- Improved ordering of KRunner search results.
- Web cameras no longer incorrectly appear in Skanpage's list of scanners available.
- Fixing more of the "15 minute bugs" and other bugs in general.
More details on the KDE changes for this week via Nate's blog.
