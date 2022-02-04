KDE Kicks Off February With More Bug Fixes, 30-bit Color Support For Plasma On X11

KDE continues seeing a lot of Wayland fixes landing as well as general crash fixes and addressing other glitches with this popular desktop environment.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his first weekly KDE development report for February. Among the KDE advancements made this first week of February include:
- KDE's Discover user-interface is being redesigned.
- On the "15 minute bugs" initiative, they have fixed Plasma, Discover, and "many other apps" that would "sometimes always crash" if having User Feedback sharing enabled. Another bug on this front resolved was Discover sometimes randomly freezing when looking at an app's details.
- Gwenview restores support for opening RAW files.
- The Dolphin file manager will no longer crash if canceling an archiving job in the middle when being initiated from Dolphin's context menu.
- When browsing an FTP server in Dolphin, opening files will now open in the correct application rather than always the web browser.
- The Kate text editor will no longer flash when hitting Ctrl + S under the Plasma Wayland session.
- With KDE Plasma Wayland, dragging-and-dropping to XWayland apps will no longer sometimes make them stop accepting clicks until the next system restart.
- Discover no longer crashes when installing or uninstalling more than one Flatpak app at a time.
- Support for 30-bit color in the Plasma X11 session, starting with Plasma 5.24.
- KWin's keyboard shortcuts no longer sometimes break when KWin is restarted.
- Qt Quick based apps should be slightly faster to load and run in a general sense with KDE Frameworks 5.91+.
- Discover can no longer be used to uninstall itself.
More details on this week's KDE advancements can be found via Nate's blog.
7 Comments