KDE Starts December With Numerous Fixes, Other Desktop Refinements
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 4 December 2021 at 05:10 AM EST. 8 Comments
KDE --
This week saw many fixes landing for the KDE desktop components along with some UI tweaking and other alterations.

This week KDE developer Nate Graham called for KDE to embrace simplicity by default in an effort to appeal to more novice users. He's also been wanting to squash more "annoying bugs" and paper-cuts for the KDE desktop. With this week's development efforts, more KDE bugs were fixed.

Some of the KDE bugs that were addressed this week per Graham's weekly development summary include:

- Under the Plasma Wayland session with KDE Frameworks 5.89, the morphing pop-up effects will now work, which benefits panel tool-tips and the like.

- Improved finding of KDE apps like KWrite/Kate now appearing when searching for "editor" or "notepad" or "programming" while the Dolphin file manager will now appear when searching for "files" or "file manager", among others.

- Plasma 5.23.5 will be faster on log-in for loading panels as well as less visually glitchy while loading the panels.

- Discover will no longer crash when opening a description page for a Flatpak app that was just uninstalled. Discover is also now faster at checking for Flatpak app updates.

- Plasma 5.24 will ensure when adjusting screen brightness on a multi-GPU system that it actually works properly.

- Plasma System Monitor and its widget will no longer show potentially negative numbers for the disk read speed.

- The Ark archiver can now handle Zip archives that contain malformed PHP files.

- Support for drag-and-drop of music and playlist files from the Dolphin file manager to the Elisa music player's playlist panel.

More details on this week's KDE fixes and other changes via this blog post by Nate Graham.
8 Comments
Related News
A Call For KDE To Fully Embrace Simplicity By Default, Appeal To More Novice Users
KDE Squashes Many "Annoying" Bugs As It Works To Improve The Desktop's Reliability.
KDE Plasma 5.24 Adds An Overview Effect Inspired By GNOME's Activities Overview
KDE Lands More Plasma Wayland Fixes, Other Enhancements For Plasma 5.24
KDE Continues Improving Its Scanner Application, Fixing Plasma Wayland Bugs
Trinity Desktop R14.0.11 Released For Continuing To Improve Upon KDE 3.5
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Minecraft Now 30% Faster With Open-Source AMD Radeon Driver On Linux
A Call For KDE To Fully Embrace Simplicity By Default, Appeal To More Novice Users
The Phoronix Premium Thanksgiving / Black Friday 2021 Special
Valve Posts Updated Steam Deck FAQs To Address More Community Questions
KDE Squashes Many "Annoying" Bugs As It Works To Improve The Desktop's Reliability.
Godot 4.0 Progressing On Its Multiplayer Capabilities
Linux 5.17 To Boast Latency Optimization For AF_UNIX Sockets
PHP 8.1 Released With Fibers, Enumerations, Read-Only Properties & Much More