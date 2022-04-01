KDE Starts April With Many Fixes, KWrite Internally Using The Same Code As Kate
This week brought "an enormous number of Plasma bugfixes and UI improvements" and other changes to the KDE desktop stack.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly summart of all the changes to take place this past week for the open-source desktop. Among the highlights this week are:

- KWrite now internally uses the "exact same" code-base as the Kate text editor. However, KWrite simply turns off a lot of programmer-centric features. This revamped KWrite will be introduced for version 22.08.

- Many improvements to KDE Plasma's Tablet Mode to enhance the touch friendliness of the desktop and other improvements to ease tablet use.

- KDE Plasma 5.24.4 restores support for being able to power off monitors in multi-monitor setups when disabling them.

- KIO-FUSE support for open/save dialogs within sandboxed apps for accessing Samba shares and similar network locations.

- Many different UI improvements/fixes.

Head on over to Nate's blog to learn more about these changes.
