KDE Kicks Off 2022 With New Feature Work
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 8 January 2022 at 05:03 AM EST. 6 Comments
KDE developers have kicked off 2022 into full-swing with new features and other improvements now on their way to the next round of KDE software releases.

Nate Graham is out with his first KDE development summary of 2022 work. Among the changes that KDE developers addressed in this first week of the year include:

- A volume slider has been added to Plasma's Task Manager tooltips for windows playing audio.

- Okular now better deals with password protected documents and various other document handling improvements.

- Improved connection handling around MTP (Media Transfer Protocol) USB devices.

- The Sony PlayStation DualShock 3 Wireless Controllers and other non-standard connected Bluetooth devices will now appear within KDE's Bluetooth applet.

- Snap apps no longer appear as mounted volumes within the Places panels.

- The Battery & Brightness applet will turn into just a brightness applet now for systems not having any battery.

- Various other fixes and refinements.

More details on the initial KDE 2022 work via Nate's blog.
