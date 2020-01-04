KDE Kicks Off 2020 With Landing New Feature Work

While New Year's festivities lightened the development activity this past week, KDE developers still managed to accomplish a fair amount this first week of January.
KDE developer Nate Graham has continued into 2020 with his excellent weekly summaries on KDE development. This past week some of the items that landed consisted of:
- KIO now exposes remote locations via FUSE mounts so that non-KDE applications can access the data. This will improve the experience for popular applications like VLC, Blender, and LibreOffice wanting to access remote locations and brings KIO to feature parity with GNOME GVFS.
- Thumbnail previews for cursor files.
- The KDE Plasma notification system now lets you reply to messages inline for chat applications, etc.
- The alt-tilde shortcut for switching between the current application's open windows will now work on Wayland.
- Dolphin no longer crashes if you rename the trash can.
- Various Elisa music player improvements.
More details on Nate's blog.
