New KDE Slimbook Released - Powered By AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 22 July 2020 at 04:30 AM EDT. 15 Comments
AMD --
The KDE Slimbook is getting a big upgrade in the form of the ProX and ProX 15 that are powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 4800H "Renoir" processor for offering much better performance and all-around better specs.

The KDE Slimbook ProX is a 14-inch ultrabook that weighs just 1.1 kg while the ProX 15 is a 15.6-inch version. Both models are powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, IPS LED displays, magnesium-aluminum construction, 47Whr battery on the ProX and 92Whr on the 15.6-inch model, support for up to 64GB of memory, three USB ports, USB-C, and HDMI outputs.

That's all for now due to having short notice before the embargo launch time, but more details should begin appearing at Slimbook.es. We will have one of these new KDE Slimbook ProX models at Phoronix for our review and benchmarking shortly, so look forward to much more in the weeks ahead with benchmarking this notable AMD Ryzen 7 4800H laptop catering towards a nice KDE experience.
15 Comments
Related News
AMD Launches Ryzen 4000 APUs - But Only For Pre-Built PCs / OEMs
TUXEDO Computers Launches A Linux Laptop With Ryzen 7 4800H / Ryzen 5 4600H
I've Been Running The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U + Ubuntu 20.04 As My Main System
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT Memory Scaling Performance Under 100 Different Tests
Linux 5.8 Bringing Some Performance Boosts For AMD Renoir Graphics
AMD SMM Callout Privilege Escalation Bug Disclosed For APUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
I've Been Running The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U + Ubuntu 20.04 As My Main System
Microsoft Releases Its Own Open-Source Process Monitor For Linux
Zrythm Approaching Beta As An Easy-To-Use, Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
High-End Lightworks Video Editor Finally Says Why They Didn't Go Open-Source Yet
Approved: Fedora 33 Desktop Variants Defaulting To Btrfs File-System
Debian 9.13 Released As The End To Stretch
systemd-oomd Looks Like It Will Come Together For systemd 247
Fedora 33 Is Shaping Up To Be One Of Its Biggest Releases Ever