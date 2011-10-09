New KDE Slimbook Released - Powered By AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

The KDE Slimbook is getting a big upgrade in the form of the ProX and ProX 15 that are powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 4800H "Renoir" processor for offering much better performance and all-around better specs.
The KDE Slimbook ProX is a 14-inch ultrabook that weighs just 1.1 kg while the ProX 15 is a 15.6-inch version. Both models are powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, IPS LED displays, magnesium-aluminum construction, 47Whr battery on the ProX and 92Whr on the 15.6-inch model, support for up to 64GB of memory, three USB ports, USB-C, and HDMI outputs.
That's all for now due to having short notice before the embargo launch time, but more details should begin appearing at Slimbook.es. We will have one of these new KDE Slimbook ProX models at Phoronix for our review and benchmarking shortly, so look forward to much more in the weeks ahead with benchmarking this notable AMD Ryzen 7 4800H laptop catering towards a nice KDE experience.
