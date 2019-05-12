KDE To More Prominently Show FUSE Mounts, Many Other Improvements & Fixes
It's been a particularly busy start to May for KDE developers.

In addition to landing a rewritten notification system in Plasma 5.16, there have been a number of other improvements/fixes that came to fruition in recent days:

- Dolphin and the Places panel will now display FUSE-mounted file-systems including Plasma Vaults.

- Support for one-time passwords for OpenConnect VPNs for Plasma 5.16.

- Various Spectacle program improvements, including Wayland compatibility work.

- KWin no longer crashes when a script removes the current virtual desktop.

More details on that work and other fixes via KDE developer Nate Graham's blog who continues doing a great job summarizing the KDE changes on a weekly basis.
