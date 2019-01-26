KDE Plasma 5.16 Getting Rewritten System Settings' Colors Page
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 27 January 2019 at 05:56 AM EST.
It's been another busy week in the KDE space for seeing that 2019 will be another successful year for the KDE project.

Nate Graham, who has now been hired by Blue Systems to work on KDE full-time, has shared many of the both large and small improvements made in the KDE space this week. Some of those highlights include:

- A rewritten System Settings Colors page for better usability and consistency.

- Fixing tooltips for GTK2 apps like GIMP and Inkscape where they were previously not readable when launched by opening documents from the file manager.

- Improvements to the analog clock configuration window.

- The Kate text editor now has a cancel button for log-running tasks.

More details on Nate's blog.
