KDE Seeing Samba Integration Fixes & Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 2 September 2018 at 06:40 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Those of you dealing with files stored on Samba shares while accessing them from the KDE desktop will soon see a variety of improvements to that experience.

KDE Frameworks 5.50 is bringing a variety of improvements for dealing with Samba from now properly saving files to Samba shares that were originally mounted via GNOME GVFS, guess access for Samba shares created by the Dolphin file manager work again, KDE applications potentially crashing when usin smb://, and various other improvements are also on the way. Also coming is a fix for a critical issue as well as a silent data loss bug.

KDE developers are also now exposing information on a file's filesystem and other information via the properties dialog and in recent days have fixed a number of Frameworks and Plasma bugs.

More details on these recent KDE fixes and improvements can be found via this weekly blog post by KDE contributor Nate Graham.
