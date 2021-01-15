KDE Will Reflow Text In Konsole On Window Resizing, Kirigami Icons Now Use Less RAM

KDE developers have remained very busy in the new year working to improve their open-source desktop stack.
Following last week's near total rewrite of the KWin compositing code there has been an interesting batch of new improvements this week. Some of this week's highlights include:
- KDE's Konsole now re-flows text when resizing the window. The functionality is enabled by default (but there is an option to disable it).
- Ark now supports ARJ archives, the compressed file archive format originally popular in the early 90's for DOS.
- Kirigami icons in apps now use less RAM, so much so that it should be a noticeable memory reduction for applications using lots of icons.
- The Dolphin file manager now supports decompressing multiple archive files simultaneously via the context menu item.
- The KDE System Settings log-in screen area has been rewritten.
- Plasma's microphone indicator can now show which application is currently using the microphone.
More details on this week's KDE changes via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
