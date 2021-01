KDE Will Reflow Text In Konsole On Window Resizing, Kirigami Icons Now Use Less RAM

KDE developers have remained very busy in the new year working to improve their open-source desktop stack.Following last week's near total rewrite of the KWin compositing code there has been an interesting batch of new improvements this week. Some of this week's highlights include:- KDE's Konsole now re-flows text when resizing the window. The functionality is enabled by default (but there is an option to disable it).- Ark now supports ARJ archives, the compressed file archive format originally popular in the early 90's for DOS.- Kirigami icons in apps now use less RAM, so much so that it should be a noticeable memory reduction for applications using lots of icons.- The Dolphin file manager now supports decompressing multiple archive files simultaneously via the context menu item.- The KDE System Settings log-in screen area has been rewritten.- Plasma's microphone indicator can now show which application is currently using the microphone.More details on this week's KDE changes via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.