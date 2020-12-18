KDE Sees New Features, Bug Fixes Ahead Of Christmas
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 19 December 2020 at 06:13 AM EST. 3 Comments
Winter holidays haven't yet slowed down the pace of improvements for the KDE desktop stack. It was another busy week enhancing KDE Plasma and related desktop components with new functionality and fixes.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development recap of KDE changes for the week. Some of the improvements this week include:

- Okular now allows users to digitally sign documents.

- With KDE Frameworks 5.78, all KDE software now supports AVIF (AV1) images when libavif is present.

- A common "crash on launch" bug for Debian has been fixed.

- "Hugely increased" performance for searching through large documents in the Kate text editor.

- Plasma 5.21 is improving the compatibility with multi-monitor setups relying on different scaling factors per monitor.

- Mouse wheel scrolling now works properly after Alt-Tab'ing to an XWayland window within a Plasma Wayland session.

- Small but measurable improvements to the Plasma SVG caching system.

Some nice work in there as well as the usual assortment of fixes too. More details on all of the major KDE changes this week over on Nate's blog.
3 Comments
