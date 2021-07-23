KDE Making It Easy To Tune Your Laptop's Power Profile, Other Improvements Land
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 24 July 2021 at 05:55 AM EDT. 28 Comments
KDE --
KDE developers show no signs of slowing down during the pandemic or being distracted over the summer months as it was another busy week advancing this open-source desktop environment.

KDE developer Nate Graham published his latest weekly development summary highlighting all of the interesting work landing in KDE this week. Among the KDE changes that came about this week included:

- KDE has added support for the Linux laptop power profile functionality. This is integrating the toggles around the ACPI platform profile support in Linux 5.12+. Lenovo laptops and Dell laptops so far their newer models support this functionality on Linux for controlling the power/performance balance on Linux. What KDE Plasma 5.23 is doing is having the power profile power / balanced / performance preference be exposed in their UI under the battery/power area.

- KDE's Kickoff launcher has received a "gigantic" code overhaul to fix many bugs and offer better performance and see other improvements throughout.

- The KDE System Settings Login Screen page's synchronization feature can now allow for synchronizing the UI alignment across the physical screens.

- A bug fix when using systemd-homed where entering your password incorrectly will no longer cause all subsequent unlock attempts to fail.

- KDE System Monitor now launches much faster.

- Plasma 5.23 with the Wayland session once again fixes global shortcuts during popups that otherwise steal focus are open.

- Dolphin file manager user interface improvements.

- Many other bug fixes and code improvements.

More details on this week's code churn via Nate's blog.
28 Comments
Related News
KDE Plasma Mobile 21.07 Released With More Responsive Shell, Fixes
KDE's KWin Reworks Its DRM Code, Many Other Improvements
KWinFT Lands Code To Now Use WLROOTS For Wayland
KDE Kicks Off July With More Plasma Wayland Fixes
KDE Ends June With Wayland Fixes, More Responsive Plasma With Faster SVG Handling
KDE Pushes More Plasma Wayland Improvements, Plug-in System For The Konsole
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Canonical Has Been Weathering The Pandemic Well: Turned A Profit, Back Above 500 Employees
Linus Torvalds Calls On Paragon To Send In The New NTFS Driver
Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" Is Very Close To Release - Now Under A Full Freeze
GNOME 41 Alpha Released With Many Desktop Changes Accumulating
PipeWire 0.3.32 Released With Numerous Fixes
NVIDIA Releases 470.57.02 Linux Driver, DLSS SDK Adds Official Linux Support
O3DE Game Engine Seeing Progress On Linux Editor
KWinFT Lands Code To Now Use WLROOTS For Wayland