KDE Making It Easy To Tune Your Laptop's Power Profile, Other Improvements Land

KDE developers show no signs of slowing down during the pandemic or being distracted over the summer months as it was another busy week advancing this open-source desktop environment.
KDE developer Nate Graham published his latest weekly development summary highlighting all of the interesting work landing in KDE this week. Among the KDE changes that came about this week included:
- KDE has added support for the Linux laptop power profile functionality. This is integrating the toggles around the ACPI platform profile support in Linux 5.12+. Lenovo laptops and Dell laptops so far their newer models support this functionality on Linux for controlling the power/performance balance on Linux. What KDE Plasma 5.23 is doing is having the power profile power / balanced / performance preference be exposed in their UI under the battery/power area.
- KDE's Kickoff launcher has received a "gigantic" code overhaul to fix many bugs and offer better performance and see other improvements throughout.
- The KDE System Settings Login Screen page's synchronization feature can now allow for synchronizing the UI alignment across the physical screens.
- A bug fix when using systemd-homed where entering your password incorrectly will no longer cause all subsequent unlock attempts to fail.
- KDE System Monitor now launches much faster.
- Plasma 5.23 with the Wayland session once again fixes global shortcuts during popups that otherwise steal focus are open.
- Dolphin file manager user interface improvements.
- Many other bug fixes and code improvements.
More details on this week's code churn via Nate's blog.
