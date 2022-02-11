KDE's Konsole Now Supports Sixel Graphics, Plasma Wayland Sees More Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 12 February 2022 at 04:50 AM EST. 3 Comments
While Plasma 5.24 released this week, KDE developers didn't take it easy and have remained very busy progressing their open-source desktop stack with fixes for Plasma 5.24.1, new feature work for the next Plasma release, and driving ahead their Frameworks and Applications too.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual thorough recap of their development efforts for the past week. Some of this week's KDE highlights include:

- Konsole now supports Sixel as a way of supporting graphics in the terminal. Sixel formatted graphics can now display fine with Konsole.

- A "15-minute bug" has been fixed where the Plasma Wayland session would sometimes randomly freeze, most prominently right after logging in.

- The Plasma Wayland session no longer crashes when screencasting in certain conditions.

- Custom splash screens now work again under the Plasma Wayland session.

- Fixing one of the ways tooltips could be mispositioned within KDE Plasma Wayland.

- System Settings will now launch faster.

- Qt Quick based applications should be slightly less resource intensive.

- KDE Plasma 5.24 will no longer cause the computer to improperly go to sleep when closing your laptop lid with an external monitor attached and the relevant system setting enabled.

- Ark will now delete the temporary file if cancelling an archiving job when it's in-progress.

- Konsole's text reflow feature works for lines of text without white-space or newline characters.

More details on this work via Nate's blog.
