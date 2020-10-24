KDE developers remain very busy this autumn working on fixes for the recently released Plasma 5.20 and related software.
KDE developer Nate Graham known for his weekly development summaries called this week's KDE changes as having "so many bugfixes."
Among the noteworthy KDE bug fixes this week:
- Fixing the rendering of the Alt+Tab switcher on Plasma Wayland when going from one visual style to another.
- Fixing support for taking screenshots on Plasma Wayland and copying them to the clipboard.
- Correcting the layout of sidebars for RTL mode with Kirigami-based applications.
- A memory leak plaguing Kate and KTextEditor-based applications.
- Fixing Ark so it can extract into folders containing tabs in the name.
More details on all of the fixes via This week in KDE: so many bugfixes.
