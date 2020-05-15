KDE Developers Are Busy Polishing Plasma 5.19
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 16 May 2020 at 06:27 AM EDT. 1 Comment
KDE --
The Plasma 5.19 beta was released this week but that's not the finish line yet and KDE developers have remained very busy polishing it up for ensuring this open-source desktop has a stellar release coming up.

KDE developer Nate Graham has published his usual weekly recap of the KDE development highlights. Among the accomplishments in recent days include:

- Konsole tabs can now be assigned colors.

- Redesigned system monitor widgets.

- The "tools" button on various keyboards will now launch the System Settings area.

- Support for GoCryptFS as an encryption back-end for Plasma Vaults.

- KMail and Kontact apps has restored Google services support.

- Many other fixes and improvements.

More details on the other KDE changes this week via Nate's blog.
1 Comment
Related News
KDE Plasma 5.19 Rolls Out In Beta Form With Many Improvements, Better Wayland Support
KDE KWin Finally Sees An Important Fix For Addressing Visual Glitches
Krita 4.3 Enters Beta For This Leading Open-Source Digital Painting Application
KDE Starts May With Dolphin Improvements, Various Bug Fixes
Trinity Desktop Turns 10 Years Old As A Fork Of KDE 3.5 - Celebrates With New Release
KDE Saw More Wayland Improvements This Week, Other Enhancements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
LibreOffice On Windows Will Now Hard Require Clang For Performance Reasons
Upstream Linux Developers Against "-O3" Optimizing The Kernel
Radeon Rays 4.0 Released - Adds Vulkan While Dropping OpenCL, No Longer Open-Source
AGP Graphics Card Support Proposed For Removal From Linux Radeon/NVIDIA Drivers
Ubuntu Studio Making Good Progress On Their Transition To KDE Plasma
The Latest Pango + HarfBuzz Is Leading To A Messy Font Rendering Situation For Some
Con Kolivas Fixes Up GUI-Related Stalls In Mesa
Debian 10.4 Released With Many Fixes, Security Updates