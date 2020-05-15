The Plasma 5.19 beta was released this week but that's not the finish line yet and KDE developers have remained very busy polishing it up for ensuring this open-source desktop has a stellar release coming up.
KDE developer Nate Graham has published his usual weekly recap of the KDE development highlights. Among the accomplishments in recent days include:
- Konsole tabs can now be assigned colors.
- Redesigned system monitor widgets.
- The "tools" button on various keyboards will now launch the System Settings area.
- Support for GoCryptFS as an encryption back-end for Plasma Vaults.
- KMail and Kontact apps has restored Google services support.
- Many other fixes and improvements.
More details on the other KDE changes this week via Nate's blog.
