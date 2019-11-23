KDE Got More Polishing Ahead Of The Holidays While First KDE Frameworks 6 Sprint Started

It was a busy week in the KDE space.
This past week KDE saw a lot of polishing work and other refinements take place across its massive package set:
- Fixing of Picture of the Day Wallpaper from the KDE lock screen.
- KFind or other external search providers can be easily launched from the Tools menu in Dolphin.
- The properties dialog within Dolphin now can take you to the target of a symlink.
- Improved HiDPI support in Yakuake, a KDE drop-down terminal emulator.
And various other fixes and polished bits as outlined via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham in his weekly summaries.
Also making this week notable was the first of several KDE Frameworks 6 (KF6) sprints were held in Berlin. Though don't get too excited as KDE Frameworks 6.0 probably won't be here until 2021.
There still is a lot to considered so there isn't much to announce yet, but some of what was brought up at this first meeting includes sticking to the same monthly release cadence, evaluating design guideline changes, maintaining configuration file compatibility between KF6/KF5, and various bits on individual components. See the sprint notes for more details.
