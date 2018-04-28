KDE Plasma Developers Collaborating With Sway On Wayland Support

A KDE Plasma development sprint recently happened in Berlin. One of the most interesting takeaways out of that event was the collaboration with the lead Sway developer, the increasingly popular i3-compatible Wayland compositor.
Drew DeVault who leads Sway's development and also the wlroots Wayland library attended the KDE Plasma sprint to begin talks of collaborating with KDE developers on Wayland support.
He was talking with the Plasma crew about collaboration over Wayland protocols, bouncing around of ideas between projects, and also discussing matters like remote access support for Wayland.
For those interested in the Wayland collaboration or more about the recent sprint in Berlin, there is a writeup today at dot.kde.org. Drew DeVault also recently summarized their collaboration work too.
