KDE Plasma Developers Collaborating With Sway On Wayland Support
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 14 May 2018 at 09:48 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
A KDE Plasma development sprint recently happened in Berlin. One of the most interesting takeaways out of that event was the collaboration with the lead Sway developer, the increasingly popular i3-compatible Wayland compositor.

Drew DeVault who leads Sway's development and also the wlroots Wayland library attended the KDE Plasma sprint to begin talks of collaborating with KDE developers on Wayland support.

He was talking with the Plasma crew about collaboration over Wayland protocols, bouncing around of ideas between projects, and also discussing matters like remote access support for Wayland.

For those interested in the Wayland collaboration or more about the recent sprint in Berlin, there is a writeup today at dot.kde.org. Drew DeVault also recently summarized their collaboration work too.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Frameworks 5.46 As The Latest Add-Ons Update
KDE's Discover, Okular, Gwenview & K3B See Improvements
KDE Plasma 5.13 Bringing New Lock & Log-In Screens
KDE Plasma 5.13 Is Making Great Improvements On Its Wayland Support
KDE Applications 18.04 Brings Dolphin Improvements, JuK Wayland Support
KDE Plasma 5.13 Is Getting Further Polished Ahead Of Its June Release
Popular News This Week
Purism's FSP Reverse Engineering Effort Might Be Stalled
NVIDIA's Work On Adding Ray-Tracing To Vulkan
Purism Shows Off Latest GNOME Mobile Shell Mockups For The Librem 5
System76 vs. The LVFS Firmware Updating Service
FreeDesktop.org Migrating To GitLab
Google Makes Linux Apps On Chrome OS Official