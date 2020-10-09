KDE Plasma Mobile Has Been Making Great Progress

Not only is the Plasma 5.20 desktop shining and more Wayland improvements and other enhancements queuing for Plasma 5.21, but the Plasma Mobile effort is also beginning to shine.
A monthly development report was published today for KDE Plasma Mobile and over the course of September there was some significant strides made on this KDE mobile initiative. Some of the September 2020 work achieved for Plasma Mobile includes:
- File dialog handling improvements around the XDG Desktop Portal with Flatpak + PLasma integration.
- Maliit2 is now used as the Plasma Mobile virtual keyboard.
- A rewritten lockscreen has landed with various improvements.
- KClock has been split into a daemon and client app for better efficiency.
- KWeather now looks much better than before.
- Arkade is being developed as various games written in Qt Quick.
Screenshots and more details on the Plasma Mobile progress via Plasma-Mobile.org.
