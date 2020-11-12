KDE Plasma Mobile On Track To End 2020 With Quite A Polished Linux Mobile Experience

KDE Plasma Mobile continues working its way into increasing polished form and with deployments on the likes of the PinePhone have shown it can be quite a capable open-source mobile Linux contender.
The Plasma Mobile crew has just published their October 2020 report outlining all of the strides they have made over the course of the past month. Among the accomplishments include:
- Support for task switcher thumbnails.
- Tweaks to the task panel appearance.
- Improved lock-screen behavior and various fixes.
- A new SIM PIN screen.
- Rattlesnake has been added as a new mobile app for musicians that works on both desktop/mobile devices as a metronome application.
- NeoChat taking shape as a Spectral fork for serving as a Matrix chat client.
- KClock as their convergence clock application saw its v0.2 release with new improvements.
- KWeather continues to be polished for providing weather support.
- The "Spacebar" SMS/MMS application has seen a big refactoring.
More details along with plenty of screenshots and video on this latest Plasma Mobile work via plasma-mobile.org.
