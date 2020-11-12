KDE Plasma Mobile On Track To End 2020 With Quite A Polished Linux Mobile Experience
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 15 November 2020 at 09:38 AM EST. 10 Comments
KDE --
KDE Plasma Mobile continues working its way into increasing polished form and with deployments on the likes of the PinePhone have shown it can be quite a capable open-source mobile Linux contender.

The Plasma Mobile crew has just published their October 2020 report outlining all of the strides they have made over the course of the past month. Among the accomplishments include:

- Support for task switcher thumbnails.

- Tweaks to the task panel appearance.

- Improved lock-screen behavior and various fixes.

- A new SIM PIN screen.

- Rattlesnake has been added as a new mobile app for musicians that works on both desktop/mobile devices as a metronome application.

- NeoChat taking shape as a Spectral fork for serving as a Matrix chat client.

- KClock as their convergence clock application saw its v0.2 release with new improvements.

- KWeather continues to be polished for providing weather support.

- The "Spacebar" SMS/MMS application has seen a big refactoring.

More details along with plenty of screenshots and video on this latest Plasma Mobile work via plasma-mobile.org.
10 Comments
Related News
KDE Sees A Number Of Fixes To Dolphin, Plasma On Wayland
KDE Kicks Off November With More Fixes, Including More Plasma Wayland Work
Trinity Desktop 14.0.9 Is The Latest For This Decade-Old KDE 3.5 Fork
KDE Saw A "Bug Massacre" This Week With Better NVIDIA Wayland Experience, Many Fixes
KDE Seeing More Bug Fixes Following Plasma 5.20
More KDE Wayland Fixes Heading Into Plasma 5.20.1
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Working On Another Extension To Help In Direct3D-Over-Vulkan
Qt 6.0 Beta 4 Released
Experimental Linux Patches Allow User-Space Peer-To-Peer DMA Between NVMe Drives
Airlie: "Why Sharing Code With Windows Isn't Always A Win"
Debian 11 Picks Its Default Theme
Apple Releases M1-Powered Apple Silicon Macs, macOS Big Sur Releasing This Week
ASUS Offers First Motherboard Firmware Update Via LVFS+Fwupd For Linux Users
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hitting ~95% Speed Of Native OpenGL Driver Performance