KDE Plasma, Dolphin & Discover Pick Up More Features Ahead Of The Holidays

It's been another busy week in the KDE development space ahead of the holidays and developer Nate Graham has done another great job detailing all of the changes made over the past week for this open-source desktop environment.
Over the past week there's been new feature work, polishing, and fixing. Some of the highlights include:
- KDE Plasma 5.15 will allow from the GUI the easy ability to mark network connections as metered.
- The Dolphin file manager now shows a list of any active tags within the Places Panel. Tags can be assigned/removed as well now from the context menu.
- Discover restores the ability to show the progress of updates.
- The VPN configuration interface is usable now on smaller screen sizes with the KDE Plasma 5.14.4 point release that is upcoming.
- After unmounting a storage volume in the Places panel of Dolphin, it's now possible to mount it again.
- Discover now supports Flatpak extensions.
And a lot of other fixing and polishing primarily for KDE Plasma 5.15, KDE Frameworks 5.55, and KDE Applications 19.04. More details on Nate's blog.
