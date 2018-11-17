KDE Plasma, Dolphin & Discover Pick Up More Features Ahead Of The Holidays
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 18 November 2018 at 05:34 AM EST. 3 Comments
KDE --
It's been another busy week in the KDE development space ahead of the holidays and developer Nate Graham has done another great job detailing all of the changes made over the past week for this open-source desktop environment.

Over the past week there's been new feature work, polishing, and fixing. Some of the highlights include:

- KDE Plasma 5.15 will allow from the GUI the easy ability to mark network connections as metered.

- The Dolphin file manager now shows a list of any active tags within the Places Panel. Tags can be assigned/removed as well now from the context menu.

- Discover restores the ability to show the progress of updates.

- The VPN configuration interface is usable now on smaller screen sizes with the KDE Plasma 5.14.4 point release that is upcoming.

- After unmounting a storage volume in the Places panel of Dolphin, it's now possible to mount it again.

- Discover now supports Flatpak extensions.

And a lot of other fixing and polishing primarily for KDE Plasma 5.15, KDE Frameworks 5.55, and KDE Applications 19.04. More details on Nate's blog.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
NVIDIA Working On An EGLStreams Back-End For KDE On Wayland
KDevelop 5.3 Released With Better C++, Python & PHP Support
KDE Plasma Now Supports WireGuard, Alt-Tab Switching Improvements
KDE Frameworks 5.52 Released With KWayland Virtual Desktop Protocol, Spins Down Drives
KDE Connect 1.10 Released To Improve The Android Device Integration
KDE Developers Had A Busy Week With Revising Icons, Discover & KWin Work
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25 USD
Patches Revived For A Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel While Dropping LZMA & BZIP2
Debian Packages To Eliminate Vendor-Specific Patches, Affecting Downstreams Like Ubuntu
SteamOS/Linux Requirements For Valve's Artifact Is Just A Vulkan Intel/AMD/NVIDIA GPU
Debian 9.6 Released With Many Security & Bug Fixes, Adds In Rust's Cargo
Intel "Iris" Gallium3D Continues Advancing As The Next-Gen Intel Linux OpenGL Driver