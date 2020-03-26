KDE Working On "Plasma Bigscreen" As TV Interface With AI Voice Assistant
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 27 March 2020 at 05:23 AM EDT. 8 Comments
KDE --
Plasma Bigscreen is a new KDE project aiming to provide a user interface for television screens

Besides having an UI adapted for TV use, Plasma Bigscreen also incorporates the Mycroft AI voice assistant in aiming to be a robust Smart TV platform. KDE Plasma Bigscreen aims to be innovative, support full voice control, and easy to expand with new "skills" capabilities.


The first beta release of Plasma Bigscreen is expected soon and so far has been catered to work gracefully on the Raspberry Pi 4 connected to a TV.

More details on the young KDE Plasma Bigscreen project via dot.kde.org.
8 Comments
Related News
KDE Developers Still Managing Interesting Improvements Amid The World Happenings
KDE Frameworks 5.68 Release Brought Many Fixes
KDE Seeing System Tray Improvements, Much Faster Shadowed Rectangles
KDE Developers Fixed Many Bugs This Week
KDE Dolphin Restoring Support For Seeing Samba Shares From Windows
KDE Has Screen Rotation Now Working On Wayland
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Even Apple Is Interested In Migrating Their C Code To Rust
Former Linux Developer Hans Reiser To Remain Locked Up
System76 May Offer AMD Ryzen Laptops When They Begin Their Own Manufacturing
Microsoft Announces "DirectX 12 Ultimate"
Google Engineers Have Been Working On An AMD SB-TSI Temperature Driver
Google Engineer Shows "SESES" For Mitigating LVI + Side-Channel Attacks - Code Runs ~7% Original Speed
Linux Developers Discuss Flushing L1 Cache On Context Switches In Light Of Vulnerabilities
Firefox 76 Enabling VA-API Wayland Acceleration For All Video Codecs