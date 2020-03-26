KDE Working On "Plasma Bigscreen" As TV Interface With AI Voice Assistant

Plasma Bigscreen is a new KDE project aiming to provide a user interface for television screens
Besides having an UI adapted for TV use, Plasma Bigscreen also incorporates the Mycroft AI voice assistant in aiming to be a robust Smart TV platform. KDE Plasma Bigscreen aims to be innovative, support full voice control, and easy to expand with new "skills" capabilities.
The first beta release of Plasma Bigscreen is expected soon and so far has been catered to work gracefully on the Raspberry Pi 4 connected to a TV.
More details on the young KDE Plasma Bigscreen project via dot.kde.org.
