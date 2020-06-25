Two Areas KDE Can Use Help Right Now In Porting For Plasma 6.0
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 25 June 2020 at 06:43 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Longtime KDE developer David Edmundson has issued a call for help in porting work for Plasma 6.0.

Following a recent KDE Plasma sprint, items to work on for Plasma 6.0 were talked about and in particular two items were agreed upon that can be worked on gradually/incrementally. Those items are the data engines and system settings modules.

DataEngines are a relic of KDE4 but these days viewed as an unnecessary layer of indirection. The task here is going through existing Plasma applets making use of DataEngines and ensuring there are modern QML bindings that can supply that functionality in place of DataEngines.

The other big area to work on is the KDE System Settings Modules. Those wanting to help can go through the KDE Configuration Modules (KCMs) and ensure they are in good shape for modern usage with regards to not only their API usage but ensuring they have a good UI/UX for modern usage.

Those interested in helping out with these KDE Plasma 6.0 tasks or other items can swing by David Edmundson's blog for further details.
