Scheiße! KDE Plasma 5.21 To Add Palette For Easier Input Of Accented Characters
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 5 December 2020 at 06:14 AM EST.
KDE developers have been busy so far in December making improvements from seemingly never-ending Wayland improvements to new features like easier support for accented character input without having to remember key sequences or changing your keyboard layout.

Some of the KDE advancements for the past week include:

- With Plasma 5.21 by default when you press-and-hold a key, a palette will appear that will offer alternative characters similar to the character currently being pressed. The Intention is to make it easier to use accented characters from other languages or symbols without the need to change your keyboard layout or memorize key sequences. This alternative character palette also includes the likes of alternative currency symbols when holding down the dollar sign on a keyboard. It's enabled by default on Plasma 5.21+ but can also be disabled from the settings.

- Support for duplicating window rules.

- The standard file overwrite dialog in KDE Frameworks 5.77 now provides an option to overwrite older files automatically.

- A fix so Elisa no longer causes Plasma to spike in CPU usage during music playback.

- The Plasma Wayland session's task manager tooltips can now show thumbnail window previews for Java and Electron programs.

- Discover performs better now on the Wayland Plasma session.

- Various other fixes and UI improvements.

More details on this week's feature improvements via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
