KDE Fixed Many Bugs With Plasma 5.25.1, More Fixes On The Way
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 25 June 2022 at 05:06 AM EDT.
KDE released Plasma 5.25.1 this week with the first batch of bug fixes to the Plasma 5.25 desktop while yet more fixes are coming down the pipe to Plasma and other KDE software components.

As KDE developer Nate Graham put it, the developers have been on "a mad bugfixing spree" with many fixes to land over the past week as well as some new feature work. Some of the KDE development highlights for the week include:

- Under Plasma Wayland there is now the ability to display middle-click paste from the KDE System Settings area.

- KDE Discover now properly determines the priority when dealing with multiple Flatpak repositories.

- Plasma 5.26 will address the issue of the wallpaper becoming slightly darker when changing the wallpaper from one to another during the animated transition.

- When app icons change on disk, Plasma will now more quickly recognize that and reload the new icon in a shorter time span.

- KDE's Remote Desktop dialog for sandboxed apps will now appear when expected, back-ported for Plasma 5.24.6.

- Switching virtual desktops no longer will occasionally leave ghost windows behind.

- Restoring support for USB-C displays so they properly work in Plasma 5.25.1.

- Taking care of more "15 minute bugs" and many other minor bug fixes.

More details on the KDE bug fixes for the past week via Nate's blog with his usual weekly development recaps.
