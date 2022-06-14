KDE Plasma 5.25 Released With Wayland Improvements, Improved Gestures
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 14 June 2022 at 08:30 AM EDT.
KDE --
KDE Plasma 5.25 is now shipping as the latest half-year major update to the KDE desktop.

KDE Plasma 5.25 continues improving upon the years-long effort of reliable Wayland support, improvements around gestures handling, various theme improvements, continued enhancements for better customizations, a redesigned application page within KDE Discover, keyboard-based navigation for Plasma panels, and many other changes.


More details on Plasma 5.25 via KDE.org. Those wanting to try out a Plasma 5.25 based desktop can use KDE Neon.

In related news, The Qt Company today released Qt 6.3.1 with around 350 bug fixes for the Qt6 tool-kit.
