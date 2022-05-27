KDE Developers Land More Bug Fixes Ahead Of Plasma 5.25

KDE developer Nate Graham published his latest weekly development summary of all the improvements and fixes to come by KDE contributors this past week. Some of the KDE highlights for this week include:
- Under Plasma X11, Plasma's notifications, on-screen displays, and widget pop-ups are no longer inappropriately minimizable / maximizable / tilable.
- Another possible KWin crash fix when plugging in or unplugging a HDMI monitor.
- KDE's Elisa music player now allows disabling the automatic scanning of music on start-up and can be set to do on a manual basis.
- Pop-ups for Plasma widgets in the panel are now resizable from their edges.
- Plasma Wayland will no longer immediately crash on log-in when having an external screen connected in the "switch to external screen" mode.
- The "Eject" button next to mounted disks in Dolphin no longer appears for internal disks and manually-configured, fstab-configured disks.
- Many other bug fixes.
More details on the KDE changes this week via Nate's blog.
Image from KDE of the Plasma 5.25 Beta. Plasma 5.25 will make its formal debut mid-June.