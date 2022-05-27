KDE Developers Land More Bug Fixes Ahead Of Plasma 5.25
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 28 May 2022 at 05:03 AM EDT. 1 Comment
KDE --
Ahead of next month's big Plasma 5.25 release, KDE developers are wrapping up May with more bug fixes for polishing up this open-source desktop.

KDE developer Nate Graham published his latest weekly development summary of all the improvements and fixes to come by KDE contributors this past week. Some of the KDE highlights for this week include:

- Under Plasma X11, Plasma's notifications, on-screen displays, and widget pop-ups are no longer inappropriately minimizable / maximizable / tilable.

- Another possible KWin crash fix when plugging in or unplugging a HDMI monitor.

- KDE's Elisa music player now allows disabling the automatic scanning of music on start-up and can be set to do on a manual basis.

- Pop-ups for Plasma widgets in the panel are now resizable from their edges.

- Plasma Wayland will no longer immediately crash on log-in when having an external screen connected in the "switch to external screen" mode.

- The "Eject" button next to mounted disks in Dolphin no longer appears for internal disks and manually-configured, fstab-configured disks.

- Many other bug fixes.

More details on the KDE changes this week via Nate's blog.


Image from KDE of the Plasma 5.25 Beta. Plasma 5.25 will make its formal debut mid-June.

1 Comment
Related News
KDE Plasma 5.25 Preparing More Bug Fixes, Continued Wayland Fixes
KDE Plasma 5.25 Beta Released With Many Improvements, Wayland Support Maturing
KDE Lands More Plasma Wayland Improvements & Fixes Ahead Of Plasma 5.25
KDE Plasma 5.25's Exciting Improvements For KWin, Continued Wayland Optimizations
KDE Begins Shifting Focus To Fixing Bugs For Plasma 5.25
TDE R14.0.12 Released For Pushing The KDE 3.5 Experience In 2022
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 22.10 Switching To PipeWire For Linux Audio Handling
HP Preparing An AMD-Powered Linux Laptop Powered By Pop!_OS
Linux To Introduce The Ability To Set The Hostname Before Userspace Starts
Linux 5.19 Will Be Super Exciting For Intel Customers, Many Other Features Expected
Rust For The Linux Kernel Updated, Uutils As Rust Version Of Coreutils Updated Too
Systemd 251 Released With systemd-sysupdate Introduced, Many Other Additions
Linux 5.18 Preparing For Release - Especially Heavy With Many Intel & AMD Changes
PostgreSQL 15 Performance Improving With Faster Sorting, Many New Features