KDE Plasma 5.25 Seeing Touch Gesture Additions, More Fixes & Other Work

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly summary of all the notable KDE changes to land in the past week.
As we approach the end of March, some of the notable changes to the KDE software stack this week included:
- Touch gesture improvements were merged for handling the edge-swipe gesture with KWin and other features for Plasma 5.25.
- Plasma 5.25 will fix an issue where the more images you've added to your wallpaper settings, the the slower it is logging into Plasma.
- When sharing a Samba folder, there is now a folder permission helper window to help ensure the correct file/folder permissions are set.
- KRunner-powered searches are now case-insensitive.
- Correcting cursor/click positioning when running Plasma Wayland session within a virtual machine.
- Lists of recent documents now implement the FreeDesktop.org desktop-bookmark specification.
- Many fixes and other minor improvements.
See more details on this week's KDE development activities via Nate's blog.
