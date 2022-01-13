KDE Plasma 5.24 Beta Released With Better Wayland Support
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 13 January 2022 at 09:23 AM EST. 17 Comments
KDE has made available the beta of the upcoming Plasma 5.24 desktop update ahead of its planned stable release on 8 February.

KDE Plasma 5.24 Beta brings many Wayland improvements, refining of the Breeze theme, a variety of system tray and widget improvements, continued changes to the KDE System Settings, a new KWin overview effect, many Discover improvements, and a ton of fixes.

Among the Wayland changes with KDE Plasma 5.24 are DRM leasing support for VR headsets, primary monitor designation support, window handling improvements, supporting higher bit depths, and many other improvements.

More details on the Plasma 5.24 Beta changes and downloads via KDE.org.
