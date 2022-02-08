KDE Plasma 5.24 Released With Wayland Support In Increasingly Great Shape

KDE Plasma 5.24 is out as the newest version of this popular open-source desktop environment that will also be their new Long-Term Support (LTS) release.
KDE Plasma 5.24 brings many Wayland improvements, refining of the default Breeze theme, a variety of system tray and widget improvements, continued changes to the KDE System Settings, a new KWin overview effect, many Discover improvements, and a ton of fixes.
Among the Wayland changes with KDE Plasma 5.24 are DRM leasing support for VR headsets, primary monitor designation support, window handling improvements, supporting higher bit depths, and many other improvements.
See KDE.org for many screenshots of the changes in Plasma 5.24 and more details on all of the refinements that went into this latest Plasma 5 update.
