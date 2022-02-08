KDE Plasma 5.24 Released With Wayland Support In Increasingly Great Shape
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 8 February 2022 at 07:55 AM EST. 17 Comments
KDE --
KDE Plasma 5.24 is out as the newest version of this popular open-source desktop environment that will also be their new Long-Term Support (LTS) release.

KDE Plasma 5.24 brings many Wayland improvements, refining of the default Breeze theme, a variety of system tray and widget improvements, continued changes to the KDE System Settings, a new KWin overview effect, many Discover improvements, and a ton of fixes.


KDE Plasma 5.24


Among the Wayland changes with KDE Plasma 5.24 are DRM leasing support for VR headsets, primary monitor designation support, window handling improvements, supporting higher bit depths, and many other improvements.

See KDE.org for many screenshots of the changes in Plasma 5.24 and more details on all of the refinements that went into this latest Plasma 5 update.
17 Comments
Related News
KDE Kicks Off February With More Bug Fixes, 30-bit Color Support For Plasma On X11
KDE's Falkon Browser Sees First Major Update In Nearly Three Years
KDE Plasma 5.24 Getting Ready For Release, More Wayland Fixes Merged
KDE's Very Busy Week From 15 Minute Bugs To Plasma Wayland Fixes
KDE's 15-Minute Bug Initiative Gets Underway
KDE Caps Off Plasma 5.24 Beta Week With More Wayland Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Numerous Linux/X11 Display Drivers Can No Longer Even Properly Build
Steam Deck Platform Driver Posted For The Linux Kernel
Less Than 10% Of Firefox Users On Linux Are Running Wayland
System76-Scheduler Is A New Pop!_OS Rust Effort To Improve Desktop Responsiveness
LLVM Clang 15 Enables Faster Square Root Instructions For AMD Zen
It's 2022: Linux Open-Source GPU Drivers Seeing 3dfx Glide API Support
Microsoft Posts Updated "DXGKRNL" Linux Kernel Driver For WSL/WSA
The Less Than Ideal State Of AMD Open-Source Firmware Support In 2022