KDE Sees More Plasma Wayland Fixes As Plasma 5.23 Hits Its Soft Feature Freeze

It's been a busy start to September for the KDE project and is now under its soft feature freeze for Plasma 5.23.This past week saw a lot of fixes and other work to the KDE stack. KDE developer Nate Graham continues doing a wonderful job summing up the KDE development contributions on a weekly basis with some of his highlights for the past week being:- Support for deleting branches with Kate's Git integration.- Konsole 21.08.2 will fix the issue of Konsole being very slow to close a t ab when something is written at the prompt.- Under the KDE Plasma Wayland session when the virtual keyboard is temporarily disabled, it will now stay disabled on the lock screen too.- A fix in the Plasma Wayland session for multi-head setups driven by an AMD GPU and Intel integrated graphics where the displays driven by the Intel integrated graphics would stay stuck at the log-in screen.- Another fix for the Plasma Wayland session is shadows for dialogs/notifications/OSDs no longer often being broken when using a left-edge panel.There are also many other fixes, UI improvements, and other enhancements with now hitting the soft feature freeze for Plasma 5.23.More development highlights for those interested via Nate's blog