KDE Sees More Plasma Wayland Fixes As Plasma 5.23 Hits Its Soft Feature Freeze
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 11 September 2021 at 06:13 AM EDT. 1 Comment
It's been a busy start to September for the KDE project and is now under its soft feature freeze for Plasma 5.23.

This past week saw a lot of fixes and other work to the KDE stack. KDE developer Nate Graham continues doing a wonderful job summing up the KDE development contributions on a weekly basis with some of his highlights for the past week being:

- Support for deleting branches with Kate's Git integration.

- Konsole 21.08.2 will fix the issue of Konsole being very slow to close a t ab when something is written at the prompt.

- Under the KDE Plasma Wayland session when the virtual keyboard is temporarily disabled, it will now stay disabled on the lock screen too.

- A fix in the Plasma Wayland session for multi-head setups driven by an AMD GPU and Intel integrated graphics where the displays driven by the Intel integrated graphics would stay stuck at the log-in screen.

- Another fix for the Plasma Wayland session is shadows for dialogs/notifications/OSDs no longer often being broken when using a left-edge panel.

There are also many other fixes, UI improvements, and other enhancements with now hitting the soft feature freeze for Plasma 5.23.

More development highlights for those interested via Nate's blog.
