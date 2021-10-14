KDE Plasma 5.23 Released In Marking 25 Years Of KDE

KDE Plasma 5.23 is officially out this morning as the newest major open-source desktop release and is known now as the KDE 25th Anniversary Edition.
The KDE community is celebrating the 25th birthday of what started as the "Kool Desktop Environment" and they now have this new Plasma release that is in very good shape to mark the occasion. KDE Plasma 5.23 / 25th Anniversary Edition is very exciting with countless improvements, much better Wayland support that is good enough for day-to-day use for most individuals, and a number of other noticeable refinements throughout.
Some of the highlights for today's KDE Plasma stable update include:
- Much improved Wayland support, including better touchpad gestures handling, drag-and-drop between native Wayland and XWayland applications, cursor animation fixes, a new screen rotation animation, and much more.
- Multi-screen layouts are now retained across X11 and Wayland sessions.
- Improvements to the Breeze theme.
- A "gigantic" overhaul to the Kickoff application launcher, which takes care of many bugs and makes other improvements.
- A wide variety of improvements to KDE Plasma's System Settings.
- KDE Discover loads much faster.
Screenshots and more details on all of the improvements to find with KDE Plasma 5.23 can be found via the KDE.org announcement.
Today marks 25 years to the day since the project was announced.
8 Comments