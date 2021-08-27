KDE Plasma 5.23 Will Be Another Exciting Release With Many Improvements Abound

The Plasma 5.23 desktop release is looking like it will be quite an eventful milestone while KDE developers are finishing August strong with many improvements and fixes across their desktop stack.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his latest weekly recap of the development highlights for this open-source desktop project. Among the progress made on Plasma 5.23 and other components this week included:
- Support in Plasma 5.23 to be able to specify an alternative accent color that is different than the one supplied by the desktop theme's color scheme.
- Plasma 5.22.4+ paired with the NVIDIA 470 series Linux driver and newer will no longer have an XWayland app window displaying vertically mirrored or blacked-out content.
- Multi-screen layouts are now retained across X11 and Wayland sessions with Plasma 5.23.
- Dolphin will launch faster on Plasma 5.23.
- KDE Frameworks 5.86 fixes "two substantial memory leaks" that impact Plasma and its widgets.
- When rotating the screen with the Plasma 5.23 Wayland session according to a device's orientation sensor, there is now an animated transition between the rotations.
- Various fixes to the Dolphin file manager and Spectacle.
More details on this week's KDE code churn via Nate's blog.
